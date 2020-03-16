Girl infected teammate Ronaldo passed test positive for coronavirus (photos, video)

Journalist Michela Persico, girlfriend of Juventus defender Daniele Abuse, is told that her test for coronavirus was positive. About it the girl wrote in Instagram, having accompanied a post the video.

“Positive, but asymptomatic result. Hi guys, I just got the result. But I want to assure you that I’m fine. Thank you very much for your support,” wrote Michela Persico.

By the way, girl football player Juve pursue modeling and singing and runs parallel leading to one of the channels. And, of course, passionately rooting for Juventus.

We will remind that on March 12, coronavirus discovered the Abuse. Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was taken. Later, Daniel announced that he was all right, but urged everyone to respect the rules, noting that the virus does not discriminate.

Daniel and Michela

