Girls doing men’s work in a new clip group Mozgi

Group Mozgi, which was presented earlier, the video for the soundtrack “CB2”, has released a new music video for the single “Girl”.

In a new video Mozgi change places with attractive young women, giving them the right to be the best in traditionally male work.

The musicians also made a drawing.

“Look at the video the word-Easter eggs (secret message) to the next clip in the group – win an IPhone”, – said in comments to the roller.

For participation you need to put a bell and like a new clip, and write in the comments under the clip is the same word. Among all meet these conditions on February 28 randomly selected winner.

As previously reported, The Hardkiss presented a new video for the song “Orca”.