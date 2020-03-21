Girls for two weeks did not go to beauty salons: IDA Galic amused network video about the consequences…

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Девушки две недели не ходили в салоны красоты: Ида Галич повеселила сеть видео о последствиях...

Famous Russian TV presenter IDA Galich published in Instagram funny video in which showed the “consequences” of a two-week quarantine imposed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

You know whom to mark And in General, friends, quarantine is serious business. Isolation is the path to a speedy conclusion of all this sad event. Take care of yourself and catch positive wayby hope Yu this video you smiled

A post shared by IDA GALICH / IDA BASIEVA (@galichida) on Mar 20, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

“You know who to celebrate! Anyway, my friends, the quarantine is serious business. Isolation is the path to a speedy conclusion of all this sad event. Take care of yourself and catch positive wayby! I hope this video you smiled”, — she wrote.

Maria Batterbury

