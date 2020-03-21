Girls for two weeks did not go to beauty salons: IDA Galic amused network video about the consequences…

Famous Russian TV presenter IDA Galich published in Instagram funny video in which showed the “consequences” of a two-week quarantine imposed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“You know who to celebrate! Anyway, my friends, the quarantine is serious business. Isolation is the path to a speedy conclusion of all this sad event. Take care of yourself and catch positive wayby! I hope this video you smiled”, — she wrote.

