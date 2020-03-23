Glass and MOP: hero of the Champions League left my girlfriend in a bind (video)

Footballer Madrid “Atletico” Marcos Llorente, who recently with two goals in extra time have buried Liverpool in the Champions League, has launched a new challenge in social networks.

The winner of League of Champions in structure “real” published in his Instagram video where he pranked his girlfriend. For this 25-year-old Marcos took a glass of water, stood on a chair and recorded it from the ceiling with a MOP. Then Llorente was asked his companion to hold the MOP, and he removed the chair and left Patricia in a hopeless situation. She appreciated the joke and laughed.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Marcos Llorente (@marcosllorente) 22 Mar 2020 at 5:20 PDT

“Guys to co-exist, you need only a stick and a glass of water,” wrote Marcos Llorente under the video.

Note that before the transition last year from real Madrid to Atletico for 40 million euros Marcos Llorente won the Royal club Champions League, club world Cup and UEFA Super cups and Spain. By the way, father Marcos, who won in the shirt of the Spanish national team the European championship U21, Francisco Llorente — footballer who played for real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. His uncle, Julio Llorente, was also a footballer, began his career in the “Real world”, but more known for his “Tenerife”.

By the way, “divorce” Llorente praised the defender Dortmund “Borussia” Ashraf Hakimi, who decided to prank his girlfriend. Turned out…

View this post in Instagram Publication from Achraf Hakimi (@achrafhakimi) 22 Mar 2020 at 1:43 PDT

.

Photo Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter