Glenat: the manga One Piece becomes free of charge during the confinement !

By Maria Batterbury

You can read One Piece for free ! During the containment, Glenat Manga has five volumes to read quietly at home !

This is a legend of the mangas : One Piece is free during the confinement ! The publishing house Glénat offers you to read the exploits of Monkey D. Luffy for you to avoid the boredom !

Stay locked up, boredom… But the artists have ideas, and they help us keep the blow ! To entertain us during the confinement, the publishing house of manga Glénat has got a great idea.

Why not (re) read One Piece ? Born in 1991, this manga is a true legend… then its editors have decided to share it ! Rather than waiting to be able to go out, we can read !

We can read, yes, but not all : only the first five volumes are available, for up to 48 hours. Enough, anyway, to spend a good time with Monkey D. Luffy and his friends !

You don’t know One Piece ? It is a treasure. And Luffy share his research with the crew straw hat ! Ready to climb aboard and follow their adventures ?

One Piece : escape during the containment

Luffy has a goal : find the treasure ultimate, called One Piece. Uno way to escape, in a far away world named the Grand Line, then it can no longer go out into the street ?

Luffy is going to take you far, very far… and if the heart tells you, you will have a total of 95 books to read ! Otherwise, you can always return to the Anime.

Much less read, the manga has been put on line on the screens by the platform DNA. Escape, pass the time and discover a legendary manga : a good way to take advantage of the containment ?

In any case, the editor thinks it is. After One Piece, other manga should be put in linefor you to pass the time. Tomorrow, it will be the turn of Ranma 1/2.

In the meantime, immerse yourself in the adventures of Luffy, to his friends, and in the manga the most sold in the world : it will only be available for two days !

Maria Batterbury

