“Go to hell”: a letter from the student to the teacher excited the network

Six-year-old student Izaya from Texas (USA) wrote a letter to the teacher in which he wished her to be in hell because she took away his well-deserved reward – game dollars.

The boy’s mother called to school because of the letter. About the incident told a colleague of the woman, a resident of Texas Jake Bradford in Facebook, wrote My School Free Press with reference to Bored Panda.

“The way Mrs. Jones, I’m mad at you because you took my 25 slot dollars. Because I was talking with Connor. Nothing wrong with that, I’m only six, I can’t be quiet all the time. And you cheated and you stole my toy and go to hell, real hell, and will burn first because you are a thief. I worked hard for those money, and my only prayer at Church today was that God quickly sent you to hell, very quickly, and your new haircut is bad, very bad,” he wrote in a letter to the boy.

Social network users said that the child rights. The teacher should not deprive the child a well-deserved award for achievements during lessons. Some also wrote that the teacher was lucky that the student is your emotions put on paper.

Olga Vertalec