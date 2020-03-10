GO_A changed the song for Eurovision: new version (video)

Electro-folk group GO_A, which will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam, began active preparations for the contest. The musicians changed the song “the Nightingale” and presented it to the new version. To improve the composition was helped by producer and composer Ruslan Kvinta. It is the same as music producer of the national selection “Eurovision”, GO_A invited to participate in the selection. They were more prepared for the trip to the Netherlands.

As noted in the comments in the network, the song sounds softer, the vocals became smoother and looks more organic.

Early song sounded so

Recall GO_A became the undisputed leader of the national selection “Eurovision”, having received the highest marks from the jury and the audience. After winning the musicians had to endure a wave of criticism. Taras Poplar called their song not Ukrainian.

While the bookies do not appreciate the GO_A chances at Eurovision.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter