GO_A responded to the failed predictions of bookmakers Eurovision

The representatives of Ukraine at “Eurovision” electro-folk group GO_A, which according to bookmakers is 27th in the ranking, reacted to disappointing forecasts. The musicians for this reason do not get upset. Artists believe that it is too early to draw conclusions. Ratings may change significantly after rehearsals, when the artists show what they’re capable of live.

“In the final of the national selection, the bookies put us in last place. My friend put on us 250 USD and has won 19 Grand. So I think what is written by the bookmakers, doesn’t matter, because the main bets are made after the first rehearsals of Eurovision. Now we do not pay attention, all the forces invested in training. Is the goal to Ukrainian song was first performed on the stage of “Eurovision”, — said the soloist of the group Go_A Ekaterina Pavlenko leading “social life” Katya Osadchaya.

According to the latest projections, the group Go_A has moved from number 27 to 25.

We will remind, the group changed Go_A song “Nightingale”. Also showed might look like the costume of the soloist.

While the organizers of “Eurovision” does not intend to cancel or postpone it due to the coronavirus. The fate of the contest will be decided on April 5-6.

