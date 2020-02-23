Goal Marlos heel in the 94th minute to bring Shakhtar victory over Desna: video highlights from matches of CHU

Sunday, February 23, matches in Lviv, Alexandria, Kharkov and Kiev, completed the 19th round of the championship of Ukraine on football, which opened the spring part of the season in the domestic championship.

19-th round

Karpaty (Lviv) — “Dnepr-1” — 1:1 (Matar, 24 — Supryaga, 41). On 89 minutes, removed, Dubinchuk (Karpaty). Youth championship — 2:0.

Lvov, which prior to reporting the match won in the championship for 11 games (the last time Karpaty beat Vorskla — 2:1, and it was in the 7th round) was unable to break my series, and after the home game with the “Dnepr-1”. Although Roman Sanjar’s charges opened the scoring when Matar slotted home a cross from Pasic (by the way, both players recently were together for the “Olympic”), and in one of the episodes the guests were saved by the post. But before the break “Dnepr-1” back convenient pass from the Field they scored again with a strike from goalkeeper Suprega. The last minutes of the match the hosts played in the minority after the removal of Dubinchuk, but the score has not changed.

Alexandria — Kolos (Kovalivka) — 1:2 (Sitalo, 61 — Smirnov, 46, 90+2). Youth championship — 1:0.

Kolos from Kovalivka quite unexpectedly beat out of the group stage of the Europa League this season — “Alexandria”. Victory village team brought the rented Dynamo midfielder Yevhen Smirnov, who scored in the opening and in the last seconds of the second half, thereby breaking the record for “Alexandria” series of home wins from six matches.

“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 1:0 (Marlos, 90+4). Youth championship — 1:0.

Shakhtar: Trubin, Dodo, Cooper, Matvienko, Cipriano (Ismaily, 71), Stepanenko, Aunt (Tyson 62), Marcos (Marlos, 62), Patrick, Linnet, Moraes.

Head coach of “Shakhtar” Luiz Castro spent a considerable rotation after the home match against Benfica in the Europa League — one of those who started the match with the eagles, this time on the pitch from the first minute went only Stepanenko, who led his 300 th game for the team, Matvienko and Moraes. Also the first match for the main team of “miners” was held by the goalkeeper Trubin. The debutant managed to keep his goal “dry”, although one still had to get the ball out of his possessions after accurate strike Huculak, but the goal was not counted because of offside player “Gums”. But partners young goalkeeper can still win in the stoppage time, when Marlos heel sent the ball into the net following a cross from Tyson from the right side of the area.

Match “Olimpik” — “the lions” will end on Sunday evening, February 23.

22 Feb

Dynamo — Vorskla — 2:1 (Buyalsky, 50, Verbic, 90+1 — Stepanyuk, 63). Youth championship — 3:2.

Mariupol — Zorya — 1:2 (Mishnev, 69 — Perovic, 62, Lednev, 67). Youth championship — 2:0.

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 53 points (19 matches);

2. Dynamo — 39 (19);

3. Zarya — 37 (19);

4. “Desna” — 33 (19);

5. Oleksandriya — 33 (19);

7. Kolos — 23 (19);

6. Mariupol — 22 (19);

8. “Dnepr-1” — 19 (19);

9. “Olympic” — 18;

10. Lviv — 15;

11. Vorskla — 14 (19);

12. Karpaty — 12 (19).

Scorers: 14 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 10 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Alexander Filippov (Desna); 8 — Artem biesiedin (“Dynamo”), Marlos (Shakhtar); 7 — taison (Shakhtar), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov, Benjamin of Verbic (both “Dynamo”).

In the 20th round of the Premier League will play: “Dnepr-1” — “Dynamo” (February 28), Lviv “Alexandria”, “Desna” — “Mariupol”, “Kolos” — “Karpaty” (29 February), Zorya — Olimpik, Vorskla — Shakhtar (1 March).

