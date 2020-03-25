“God has deprived of mind”: the Olympic champion from Russia blew up the network statement on coronavirus

Russian gymnast and gold medalist of the Olympic Games-2000 Svetlana Khorkina scored highly cynical statement about the pandemic coronavirus. Olympic champion believes that coronavirus — “God’s punishment” of the sports community and the world in General for the removal of Russia from the leading international competitions.

Khorkina does not hide the mischievous notes, commenting on the forced transfer of the Olympics from 2020 to 2021. The game was delayed because of the pandemic coronavirus, but the Russians on this account his dissenting opinion.

Punishment of Russian athletes for doping Khorkina calls “distortion”, and is a deadly disease — retaliation.

It was impossible to offend Russia, including our athletes. No wonder it is in our hymn says that our earth keeps God… it was Not necessary to make these political juggling. And in my opinion, it (the virus) is God’s punishment, “said Khorkina.

In the network, after Khorkina questioned the mental health of former athletes. “God has deprived of mind“is very soft, which was addressed once a successful gymnast.

We will remind, in Russia after the bravado to the threat of the coronavirus came the stage of making the authorities were forced to admit that the risk is real. After confirming 658 cases in Russia declared coronavirus vacation.

