Goes to fight the coronavirus? Bill gates leaves the Microsoft Board of Directors

Predicted in October last year, the appearance is similar to coronavirus disease Microsoft founder bill gates decided to leave the Board of Directors of the company in which he had previously been CEO.

This is stated in the press release of Microsoft.

“Microsoft today announced that co-founder and technology adviser bill gates left the Board of Directors of the company”, — stated in the message.

In the company explain that the businessman wished to devote more time to charitable activities, including in areas such as global health, development and education.

One of them is to develop the necessary human medicines. So, in early March it became known that bill gates will invest $ 100 million to find a cure for coronavirus. Funding will provide the Foundation of bill and Melinda gates Foundation, thousands of samples of drugs will be tested in Belgium. Results are expected in two weeks after arrival of the samples in Belgium, only test about 15 thousand substances.

Merit Gatsu has found recognition in March he received a letter from President XI Jinping, in which he thanked him for his help in the fight against coronavirus infection COVID-19.

At the same time, gates does not break all ties with his offspring: he will remain at Microsoft in the role of Advisor to the General Director of Satya Nadella and other company executives.

Recall that gates founded the world famous Corporation in 1975 together with his colleague Paul Allen. In the ranking of Forbes, a businessman took second place in the list of the richest people in the world.

