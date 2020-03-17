“Golden raspberry” in the US has named the winners anteprime

"Золотая малина": в США назвали победителей антипремии

“Golden raspberry” winners were announced. Photo: razzies.com

In the United States named winners of the 40th anniversary anteprime “Golden raspberry”. Because of the coronavirus, the organizers of the Golden Raspberry Awards forced to cancel a live ceremony in Los Angeles (USA), which was initially planned to broadcast, and declared the worst of the worst on his YouTube channel.

The leaders were the “Cat” from Universal – adaptation of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The film won in six categories, including categories such as worst film, worst screenplay and worst Director.

Worst actress admitted Hilary Duff for her role in the film “the Ghosts of Sharon Tate”. And the worst actor is John Travolta, who received a “Razzie” from two of the film – “Fan” and “side by Side”.

Went to the new action movie of Sylvester Stallone “Rambo: Last blood” — the fifth part of the famous franchise. The picture won the award for “worst disregard for human life and public property” and was the worst remake.

