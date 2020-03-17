Golden raspberry: the Musical Cats named worst movie of 2019

In Los Angeles due to coronavirus canceled the ceremony anteprime “Golden raspberry” for the most dubious achievements in cinema, but the organizers decided to announce the list of winners on the YouTube channel.

The record for the number of antiviral became the musical “Cats” – he has received six awards from eight nominations.

In particular, the “Cat” was named worst film, and also received the award for directing, the script, the role of the second plan and worst on-screen Duo.

Two victories went to the movie “Rambo: Last blood”, including in the category “Worst prequel, sequel, remake or rip-off” and “Worst flagrant disregard for human life and public property”.

Worst actress was named Hilary Duff for her role in the film “the Ghosts of Sharon Tate”, and actor John Travolta for “Fanatic” and “side by Side”.

The only positive award took Eddie Murphy. It “fix” and received the award in the category of “Reward redemption” for her role in the film “my name is Dolemite”.

As previously reported, in the United States because of the coronavirus canceled the presentation of several awards and CinemaCon festival.