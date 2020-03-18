Goldfish turned into a huge monster and began to eat the neighbors in the aquarium (photo)

A resident of the city of Chicago Alexandra Miller in July of 2018 brought home in a plastic bag goldfish I won as a prize at the carnival. The woman called a new pet Gerald. Length Gerald was five centimeters. And Alexander was sure that this is a standard size for fish of this type.

But Gerald continued to grow. And in the end turned into a huge “monster” in length, 31 cm. Moreover, Alexander was horrified noticed that the giant began to eat the neighbors in the aquarium. So the carnivorous fish had to be quarantined.

He has outgrown two of its individual aquarium. As writes the newspaper The Mirror, the American has already spent $ 1300 to replace his home. While Gerald is still growing. And the landlady is preparing to buy him a new aquarium.

According to Miller, when Gerald is hungry, he very clearly gives to understand about it: begins to jump out of the water and bite the thermometer, drawing attention to himself.

So Gerald was “childhood”

Photo from the newspaper The Mirror Caters News Agency

