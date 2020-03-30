Gone from the life of the author of music to films “the Shining” and “the Mask” Krzysztof Penderecki

At the age of 86 years in Krakow he died on Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki, who wrote the music for the films “the Shining” Stanley Kubrick, “the exorcist” William Friedkin and “the Mask” brothers quay. It is reported by Radio Kraków with reference to the family of the musician.

It is noted that the composer died on March 29 after a long illness.

“Polish culture today suffered the huge and irreparable loss,” wrote the Minister of culture and national heritage Piotr Glinski on Twitter.

Penderecki also has around 15 awards, including the Order of the White eagle (2005), gold medal “For merits to culture Gloria Artis” Golden medal of the Ministry of culture of the Republic of Armenia (2018).

