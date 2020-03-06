Gone is the coronavirus in the summer? The who announced forecast

Coronavirus infection that has struck the world has more than 101 thousand people, can spread in the summer.

Such assumption was stated by Executive Director of the who programme on emergency health Michael Ryan, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.

According to him, the experts still unknown what will be the activity and dynamics of the virus in different climatic conditions.

The who acknowledged that the virus could retain the ability to spread. There is no reason to believe that the infection will just disappear in the summer.

We will remind, as of March 6, in the world, discovered more than 101 thousand infected, over 3.4 thousand died. Most epidemic-prone countries are South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Ukraine also identified patients with suspected COVID-19. Officially confirmed only one case — a man from Chernivtsi, who returned from Italy.

