Good Doctor season 4: new episodes confirmed !

By Maria Batterbury

Good Doctor saison 4: les nouveaux épisodes confirmés !

Notice to fans of the Good Doctor ! New episodes have been confirmed ! You will be able to find the adventures of Shaun and Aaron !

Two weeks ago, we announced the confirmation of season 4 of the Good Doctor ! The famous series continues its excellent climb ! Today, you learn that new episodes are coming out ! MCE TV tells you more !

It seems that nothing can stop Shaun Murphy ! In fact, the Good Doctor tells the story of a surgeon with Asperger’s syndrome. The series is not ready to finish ! To interpret the main character, the actor Freddie Highmore is perfect in his role ! In fact, both funny and sensitive, doctor melts fans !

As well, during season 3 of the Good Doctor, we saw Shaun discovering romantic relationships with Carly. With the joy and sometimes the tears ! The series proved a massive hit and we understand why ! In fact, thanks to this series, we discover the hidden face of the persons reached of the syndrome Asperger ! The series is programmed by the american channel ABC. It is becoming more and more popular ! Originally confined to the United States, she landed in France on TF1.

The series Good Doctor proved a massive hit and is going to be reprogram !

Thus, ABC offers a new season to the series Good Doctor ! With a cast and scenarios perfect, it can only please ! It is also one of the series, the most important of the famous american chain ! Moreover, the president of entertainment, ABC has given a few explanations !

In fact, Channing Dungey said,” The story neat David Shore [the creator] combined with this incredible cast (…) are what has enabled the series to be a real success these last three years” . Therefore, we can understand for what reasons the series the Good Doctor has had so much success ! With a skilled team, the result can be seen ! As well, the series is watched by around 11 million people each week ! A record ! But that does not always beats not Grey’s Anatomy !

Maria Batterbury

