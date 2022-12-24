Good news for retirees. Soon they will get a large cash injection

Spread the love

What amounts are we talking about?

Recent times have not been easy for Poles when it comes to financial matters. Some of us have to tighten our belts hard to get through a month. Pensioners also found themselves in a difficult situation. However, the government has an idea how to help them.

They can be satisfied with such amounts

According to the information provided by the o2 portal, in 2023 pensioners will get a lot of help. It is already known that the thirteenth pension is to amount to as much as PLN 1,445.48 next year. According to the calculations presented by the Super Express portal, people who receive an average pension will receive a benefit of up to PLN 4,000 in April 2023!

We also know that the thirteenth is not the only aid for pensioners that is planned for next year. According to many sources, pensioners can also count on 14.

Another help for pensioners is practically certain

– If we continue to rule, 13 and 14 will be maintained. We want the number fourteen to be permanently included in the act – Mateusz Morawiecki pointed out during an interview for Super Express.

As you can see, retirees can count on a lot of help from the government. However, will such amounts be enough to safely pay all the necessary fees? There is no denying that along with payments, prices will also increase. What will inflation be next year and what costs will we have to incur to survive?

