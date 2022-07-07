Good news for seniors. The allowances paid to them can go up a lot. How much more money can they count on

How much can valorized supplements for seniors amount?

As the “Super Express” portal reminds, the Central Statistical Office provided preliminary information on the inflation level in June. These estimates show that the inflation rate was 15.6 percent. comparing data year on year. Fuel prices had the greatest share in the growth. Experts have no doubts that the peak of inflation is still ahead of us – it will be even more expensive. How will this affect the amount of supplements seniors receive?

How much will the pension supplements increase?

The indexation index depends on two factors. The first is the so-called “inflation in retirement farms”, and the other 20 percent. real increase in wages and salaries for employed persons. Only in June this year, inflation was close to 16 percent, which, according to experts, is certainly not the end.

This will certainly translate into the amount of the March valorization of seniors' benefits and the allowances paid to them. “Super Express” indicates that at the moment the indexation could be as high as 18.3 percent. How much growth would this translate to?

The veterans' allowance collected by the entitled persons, with such a level of valorization, increased by PLN 46.92 and the amount obtained after the increase by PLN 303.36. The compensation allowance would amount to PLN 45.82, which means an increase of PLN 7.08. War invalids could count on an increase in the allowance paid to them by 179.67 zlotys.

The allowance for soldiers would be increased by PLN 46.92. The nursing supplement after valorization would not be PLN 239.66, but PLN 283.51 – which means an increase by PLN 43.85. People who are entitled to a complete orphan supplement could count on an increase of PLN 88.20.

Do you think that next year's indexation of pensions and allowances will be even higher than the current forecasts predict?