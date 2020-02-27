“Good quality and strong”: the YouTube-channel of Eurovision praised the Ukrainian national selection

Stein Smulders. Photo: press service

On Saturday, February 22 was the main musical event this winter – the ending of national selection on “Eurovision 2020”, which was broadcast on the TV channels STB and NTU. The winner was electro-folk group Go_A with the song “Nightingale”. They got the maximum 12 points from judges and spectators, and in may of this year will represent Ukraine in Rotterdam.

The Ukrainian selection has always attracted the attention of a large number of the press, but this year it was a record two hundred representatives of the media and the official fan clubs of Eurovision from different countries watched the final Natabora in the press area and the auditorium.

Ukrainian Nachbar first visited the Stein Smulders, Manager Youtube-channel of Eurovision.

Ukraine – very creative. You are always quality, always looking for something different, think outside the box. It brings you success every year. This is a guarantee that Ukraine always gets to the final of “Eurovision”. I watched the Ukrainian National selection online. It you have a beautiful, very high quality, strong, excellent selection of participants, which rapidly will go to victory in the competition – said Smulders while turning with the lead of backstage Vladimir Biryukov.

In the opinion of Stein of Smolders, the Eurovision song contest – for the newbies, and superstars.

Perfect example – last year’s winner from the Netherlands. When he won the National selection at home, the main hashtag was #who. He was completely unknown, but despite this, managed to become the winner of “Eurovision 2019″…Ukraine is always cool and quality accommodation. I’m doing Eurovision 2011. Just remember Mika Newton, Zlata Ognevich Maria Yaremchuk, Melvina. Each had something special, unique, what is interesting to the audience,” said the Manager of the YouTube-channel of Eurovision.

Among the foreign guests at the finale was also attended by journalists from France, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, the representatives of the official fan clubs of Eurovision Azerbaijan, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine.

For the past three weeks for an online broadcast of the National selection was watched by viewers from Sweden, Switzerland, Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Iceland, Denmark, the Baltic States, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Azerbaijan, China, Greece, Canada, Israel. On the official pages of STB stream live broadcasts with exclusive inclusions from the backstage gathered over 2.6 million views.

Note that the first time the “Eurovision” Ukraine will be represented with the song, which from the beginning to the end marks in the Ukrainian language.