Google accused of illegally collecting information about children

The Prosecutor’s office of the state of new Mexico (USA) has accused Google of illegal gathering of personal information on children without adequate parental consent.

According to state attorney General Hector Balderas, the company sells its Chromebook laptops to schools around the world together with their free or low-cost software package G Suite for Education which includes email tools and emails. We are gathering information about the physical location, voice recordings, passwords and contact data, writes Reuters.

Balderas has filed a lawsuit against search engine Google Google Inc. It States that by their actions, Google is breaking the law on the protection of children’s privacy on the Internet. The law stipulates the consent of the parents of children under the age of 13 for collection of such information.

“Teens often turn to the Internet to find the answers to very personal questions that they are afraid or embarrassed to ask adults. They may relate to health, sexual education, ways of dealing with bullying, etc.” – said Balderas.

