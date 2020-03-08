Google celebrated 8 March “women’s” ludlam

Most popular search engine Google on March 8 dedicated its new Doodle for International women’s day. Illustrators have created an animation that brings together women around the world, regardless of generation.

This layered cartoon paper mandala created the new York and London invited artists Julie Wilkinson and Joan Horscroft of the Makerie Studio, and also multipliers, Marion, William and Daphne Wlikinson from DRASTIK GmbH.

The Central layer of the mandala, which has a black-and-white color reflects women all over the world in the period from late 1800’s to the 1930-ies among the workers movements. The second layer depicts women 1950-1980-ies, a significant era after the commitment to gender equality and the rapid changes in the status quo.

Finally, the outer layer symbolizes women from 1990-ies up to our days in the context of progress made over more than 100 years of the women’s rights movement. It pays homage to the destruction of barriers from previous cultural and gender roles, as women continued to challenge, to correct and to rethink ideas about the role that women play in society.

As modern women stand on the shoulders of those who fought and sacrificed in past generations, they also bear the legacy of this movement forward.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter