Google has dedicated a Doodle to the fighters with the coronavirus

Google посвятил дудл борцам с коронавирусом

Google is producing funny doodles and timing them to different dates and events (for example, in February of this year Doodle dedicated leap year), this time thanked the doctors and scientists who save lives and work to alleviate the pandemic coronavirus.

“Thank you to all the public health officials and research scientists in the field of medicine” — the text is accompanied by a Doodle in which the heart is sent to the scientist standing in the Department.

By the way, this is not the first Doodle, associated with a coronavirus.

