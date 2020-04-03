Google opens data on the movements of people in 131 countries

Google открывает данные о перемещениях людей в 131 стране

Coronavirus pandemic that is rapidly spreading around the world, forcing many countries to impose restrictions on movement of people. Google has decided to help free it will be possible to obtain data on the movement of people in 131 countries. About it reports AFP.

The company hopes that these reports will help to support the decision for the pandemic COVID-19.

Reports will be posted on a special website. They will reflect the “trends of movement over time on a geographic basis”.

Data, in particular, will allow to allocate hours of delivery of the products to form recommendations on working time and the traffic.

At the same time, the company noted that it will use anonymous data to users who have activated their location history. Contacts and other personal information will not be provided.

We will remind, as of the morning of 3 April in the world of recorded 1 026 739 cases of coronavirus infection, 046 54 people died, recovered 218 586.

In Ukraine on that date, according to official reports, 942 confirmed cases COVID-19. Recorded 23 deaths and 19 cases of recovery of patients. Scientists believe that the real figures are much higher.

