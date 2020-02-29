Google said on February 29 bright ludlam

Google dedicated a special Doodle for the date — 29 February, which in 2020 fell on Saturday. Recall the “FACTS” offered to congratulate friends and acquaintances with vivid pictures.

On the animated picture the letter “O” in Google is marked with the number “29” and the artists gave the figures face and legs that are constantly Bouncing in place.

On both sides of the “birthday girl” is the numbers 28 and 1. Thus Google shows that on February 29, the last day of the month and the last day of the calendar winter, said the search engine.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, the last calendar day of winter, February 29, will spring clear as ever and perfect for the celebration of the wires of the carnival.

