“Goose bumps”: the network has shown how Naples met with Ukrainian doctors (video)

In the Italian Naples gave an ovation to a group of Ukrainian physicians who arrived in the country to assist colleagues in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.

In the deserted due to carotene Naples sounded Ruslana’s song “Dyki Tantsi”, and local residents thanked for help with the balconies of their houses. A relevant video published online by the Consul General of Ukraine in Naples Victor Kamotski.

The decision to send 20 doctors to Italy was made by order of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Their trip will last 14 days. The composition of the mobile groups, according to the Minister of health, Maxim Stepanov, included infectious disease specialists, Intensivists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, endocrinologists, neurologists and nurses.

Recall before it became known that in Italy in the intensive care departments of hospitals for the first time decreased the number of patients with COVID-19.

