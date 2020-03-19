Goosebumps: Regina todorenko touched the network video with the son

By Maria Batterbury

Мурашки по коже: Регина Тодоренко растрогала сети видео с сыном

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, which recently delighted the fans of snapshots in bathing suits, told how it has been influenced by motherhood and showed how swims in the pool with a young son.

“We alone determine the quality of the next generation, only we can change the world with a + sign, not a minus”, — she reminded subscribers.

The video, which mother and son cuddling in the water, aroused admiration and affection of many users on the network.

View this post in Instagram

Publication from regina todorenko (@reginatodorenko) 17 Mar 2020 3:11 PDT

“I have goose bumps went, what tender video, and agree with the words that it depends on us as the next generation, how we bring up what values and concepts invest in your child, you are adorable”, “What a wonderful live”, — write fans of Regina.

Earlier, Regina showed how dancing with her sister and son.

