Gorgeous in Royal blue: Kate Middleton attended a reception at the Palace (photo, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Великолепна в королевском синем: Кейт Миддлтон посетила прием во дворце (фото, видео)

After the service in Westminster Abbey, which was the last official event for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Kate Middleton continued her Royal duties, going to Buckingham Palace. There the Duchess of Cambridge became the hostess of the reception, arranged in honour of the 25th anniversary charity Place2Be to help children.

38-year-old Kate was in a glamorous dress cost 4570 dollars from Jenny Packham in the color “Royal blue” (previously, she wore it during the tour of India and Bhutan in 2016). The outfit complements the blue purse is the same as the dress embroidery, sparkly Jimmy Choo shoes and earrings Erdem.

At the reception, Kate met with participants of two children’s choirs that have performed at the event.

Великолепна в королевском синем: Кейт Миддлтон посетила прием во дворце (фото, видео)

Великолепна в королевском синем: Кейт Миддлтон посетила прием во дворце (фото, видео)

Великолепна в королевском синем: Кейт Миддлтон посетила прием во дворце (фото, видео)

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
