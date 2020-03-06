Gornik Zabrze v Cracovia Krakow live streaming free for the Ekstraklasa

Gurnik vs Cracovia. Prediction for the match of the championship of Poland (March 6, 2020)

Gurnik accepts Cracovia on March 6, we offer our forecast option. Guests are fighting for European cups, will they win today?

Gornik

Gurnik is in 12th place in the standings, gaining 30 points. On the road, the club was defeated by Lech (1: 4) and Shlenska (1: 2). In fairness, he was able to beat the strong “Pogon Szczecin” with a score of 3: 1 in his native walls, dominating throughout the confrontation.

The Spaniards Angulo and Jimenez together scored 20 goals.



Cracovia

“Cracovia” was on the second line of the Polish championship, even despite three defeats in a row. For these matches, the “red-white” could score only once, and at the gates of the only formidable opponent of “Legia” (1: 2), only this did not bring any dividends, but there was no power left for “Vistula” (0: 2).

The Romanian Hanka gave five assists and scored nine goals.

Statistics

Gurnik scored one goal in four past face-to-face meetings.

Gurnik won only two of the six previous matches.

Cracovia scored one goal in three past games.

Forecast

We assume that “Cracovia” will be able to win today with a minimum margin, it is time to interrupt this unsuccessful series. The importance of the game is high, so guests will not take risks and play on defense, which they do best. The hosts in the attack do not particularly show anything, it is unlikely that something will change.

Our forecast is a total of less than (2.5) for 1.92 in Winline BC.