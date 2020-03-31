Goryn v Kurva Nord live streaming free

Goryn – Kurva. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (March 31, 2020)

On Tuesday, March 31, a duel will take place in the amateur championship of Belarus, in which “Goryn” and “Kurva” will play – more on that in the forecast.

Horyn

“Goryn” this season has only appeared in the ALF Major League. The team performed well in the first league last year, after which they won in butt games. Successfully started “Horyn” and at a higher level. In the opening match of the championship, she confidently dealt with Volat-Capital on the road, beating her opponent with a score of 2: 1. In general, “Horyn” is a fairly strong middle peasant in the league. Over the past ten years in the overall ranking of teams, she ranks ninth.

Kurva

“Kurva” did not play well in the last championship. The start of the team failed, after which it slightly corrected its tournament position and, as a result, finished in the middle of the tournament. The start of the current championship also failed. They started off on the road against Tractor, which rode on the team’s ambitions – a crushing defeat of 2: 5.

Statistics and personal meetings

In the first round in the match of both teams the forecasts “both will score” and “total over 2.5” were played.

Forecast

Horyn only returned to the top division. The team is now in good shape, and in general in the first round looked better than their future rival. Our bet is on the hosts of the match.

Our forecast is the victory of Horyny with a handicap (0) for 1.89 in 1x BC