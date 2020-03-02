Gossip Girl: Emily Alyn Lind announced the cast of the reboot !

Share on Facebook

Gossip Girl : actress Emily Alyn Lind will be part of the cast of the reboot of the series ! It tells you more.

Notice to fans of Gossip Girl ! The cult series will be entitled to a reboot in the months to come ! Yay ! Even if we do know very little about this advert, you know which actress will take over from Blake Lively. A successor to our pretty blonde ?

The last episode of Gossip Girl has been released there is already 8 years old ! But the cult is planning his grand return to our screens. The streaming platform HBO Max has also ordered a reboot of 10 episodes.

This reboot will also be produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, as the original series. And if not casting, what do we know about the actors chosen ? And well not much for now ! We only know that a top actress has been chosen. Finally !

Gossip Girl 2.0

Gossip Girl is back on our screens. Moreover, it already has the name of the first actress chosen. According to the information Deadline, Emily Alyn Lind will play a lead role in the reboot of the series. She has also recently played in Code Black and Doctor Sleep. We also know that Kristen Bell has confirmed his return to the series as a voice-over. It is valid !

The reboot will take place 8 after the events of Gossip Girl. The producers then decided to bring the taste of the day series. In fact, the social networks will replace naturally the blogs. Emily Alyn Lind will play the role of Audrey.

This last is a young high school student in a relationship for a very long time. However, it wonders about what she might miss elsewhere… In other words: she’s wondering if the grass is not greener on the other side. Good you have understood the main themes of this reboot will be, among others, infidelity, and relationships toxic. In any case, can’t wait to explore it all. Xo xo you said more soon !