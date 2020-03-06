Got 116 years in prison for cheating customers: in Brazil condemned the owner of Internet sites

The desire to get fraud money when selling via the Internet is not only the residents of Poltava and other regions of our country, but also in many countries of the world. This is evidenced by the incident that occurred last month in the distant Brazil.

There stremersch and former player in the “counter” (counter-strike) Cheyenne Victoria, known by the nickname shAy, got 116 years in prison for fraud with the online shop, says Business Insider.

It is reported that Victorio was a co-owner online site, which ran from 2013 to 2017. The fraudulent scheme was that users who paid for the order, have not received neither the goods purchased, no refund. From the actions of the owners of the shop were injured over 100 people.

It is known that one of the defrauded customers called the phone number of the store to know when he will receive his purchase what Cheyenne Victorio said truck orders had an accident, so the shop will need more time for delivery. After its marked period of two months the goods to the buyer never arrived.

The court stated that Victorio was aware of the fraudulent scheme because the case was attached her letter to a certain lawyer, in which she expressed concern about the lack of stock of goods intended for shipment to customers. We know that the charges also were brought against her father and ex-husband.

Cheyenne Victorio announced that it plans to appeal the court decision on her sentence.

However, even if the judge doesn’t side with her, according to Brazilian legislation, a citizen may not be held in prison for more than 30 years for a crime, so the girl in any case will be released no later than 2050.

After finishing his eSports career Victorio became a blogger, and continued to stream on the Twitch platform. In his Instagram account with influencer blamed ex-wife, and stated that the prison is not going to.

“I was not arrested and is unlikely to be arrested”,— she wrote to stop the rumors that she is on the run.

A little later, Twitter appeared her post announcing that she is temporarily out of social networking: “I have decided to remove all apps to save their sanity. People have no idea how they said words do hurt, and have no idea what the struggle is within us“.

Victorio added that her case is already engaged in “competent people”, and she believes in “justice of God”, so soon everything should be sorted out.

It is known that at the moment Cheyenne Victorio meets the Brazilian footballer Jean Paulo Fernandes Filho, who had previously also been in trouble with the law — he was accused of beating ex-wife.

