Got game: Liverpool shamefully broke his 44-match streak in the Premier League (video)

Loud sensation ended the match 28-go round of the championship of England football between “Watford” without five minutes the winner of the “gold” Liverpool. The current winner of the Champions League, not playing until this 44 (!) the Premier League matches in a row, was defeated by an outsider of the Premier League — 3:0 (Sarr, 54, 60, Dini, 72).

A unique record of Arsenal — 49 games in a row unbeaten in 2003-2004 — prevailed, and the London club is not without irony reacted to the failure of the team, Jurgen Klopp. “Uh… Congratulations on an impressive streak, “Liverpool”, — is written in the Twitter Arsenal.

Note that the team Klopp won earlier in 18 consecutive matches in the Premier League, failed to score in the match of the Premier League for the first time since March 2019 (the rivals of our fellow countrymen, “the Beatles” could not save the gate “dry” in the 36 games in a row).

By the way, the leader of the championship of England lost to the team out of the relegation zone with a big score for the first time in 35 years (in 1985, Manchester United was a bit “Leicester” — 0:3).

Note that the lesion did not affect the chances of Liverpool to get the first in 30 years, the title in the Premier League. Klopp’s team 22 points ahead of Manchester city, who has one game in hand, and on the 29th — Leicester.

“,

Twitter photo of FC “Liverpool”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter