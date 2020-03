In Hong Kong died the only dog that has previously contracted the coronavirus.

Her owner refused to conduct the autopsy. Died 17-year-old Pomeranian after he was cured and returned home.

The dog was on February 26, under forced quarantine in a government facility, he was returned home March 14.

During the quarantine, the dog had five tests. His 60-year-old landlady also had coronavirus.

Source: South China Morning Post