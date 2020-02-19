“Got scared and ran eyes”: brad pitt promised the actress a romantic relationship, but he changed his mind…

In March 2018 American actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish said in an interview that brad pitt asked her to meet him. As said by Tiffany, they accidentally met in the Elevator after the ceremony of delivery of awards “Oscar” and they had a conversation. They agreed to enter into a romantic relationship after a year if by that time they’ll find yourself another pair.

And now Haddish, known from the movie “Cool girl” and several television series, spoke about the reaction of pitt, when she was about a year after that conversation ran into him at a party. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 40-year-old Tiffany, told that the 56-year-old pitt at the sight of her was horrified. “He was afraid of me. He would say to ourselves: “Oh, fuck, Tiffany Haddish here.” And eyes he ran,” he recalled it with a laugh. The actress says that brad gave to understand that he is not going to claim him. “You have too many children,” she said. As you know, the actor has six children — three biological and three adopted. Hedges, the daughter of a native of Eritrea, also added that a woman should not be available too — men like to feel in the role of hunters.

By the way, Tiffany, and brad’s still single — despite the fact that in Hollywood, hope broke up with Angelina Jolie pitt reconciled with his first wife Jennifer aniston. And Tiffany says, “is in a committed relationship with food”. And that she is currently too busy with career to find herself a man.

