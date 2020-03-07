Göztepe vs İstanbul Başakşehir live streaming free

Göztepe vs İstanbul Başakşehir. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 7, 2020)

We offer our site’s forecast for the Göztepe vs İstanbul Başakşehir duel, which will take place on March 7th. The guests were stronger in the last meeting in person. Will the owners be able to take revenge?

Göztepe

Goztepe is showing an uncertain game this season, so he could only take the eighth line, with 34 points in the piggy bank, with almost half of them scored on its territory. Recently, the results of the games of the wards of Thun Tamer cannot be called successful, because only two out of five past rounds were won. The last match was lost in a duel with the weakest championship team “Kayserispor” (0: 1).

Gürler is the main scorer of the club, he scored six goals and gave five assists.

İstanbul Başakşehir

“Bashaksehir” has gained an excellent form, does not lose for five games. Today, the team of Okan Buruk is located at the top of the standings with a margin of one point from the nearest pursuer. “Orange-blue” could not win only once from five past meetings, tied with “Sivasspor” (1: 1). In the last match, which took place against Gaziantep, it was easy to win with a score of 3: 1.

Crivelli and Vishcha scored 17 goals for a couple, the Bosnians take also allowed them to go to the next stage of the Europa League.

Statistics

Goztepe won twice in the last five rounds.

Bashaksehir does not know defeats five games in a row.

“Bashaksehir” defeated the opponent in the last full-time meeting.

Forecast

In the confrontation, teams will come together that vary significantly in class; guests do not lose for five matches. In the previous meeting in person, without a chance of victory, he lost to Göztepe. We assume that “Başakşehir” will prevail once again, the points are too much needed for Istanbul now.

Our forecast is the victory of Başakşehir in BC Fonbet for 2.65.