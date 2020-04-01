Gradur ready to put roustes to all the rappers on FIFA 20 !

The rappers we are used to fighting… this time, it goes on FIFA ! Gradur beat Dinor and Naps FIFA 20. Who will be the next ?

The confinement, the boredom… and the creativity ! It is as well as Gradur had an idea : challenge your buddies rappers on FIFA 20. We can therefore imagine a big tournaments… and beautiful fighting, too !

Gradur looks hot at Fifa… in confinement, he seems to spend a lot of time ! In his story, Insta, the rapper returns as well a lot of people in the locker room… and he shows his buddies !

A big win 5 to 1 for a nice story : he did not loose anything ! So he starts out by beating up Dinor… and does not hesitate to mock ! ” It is not for you, loose it… I had warned you ! “

“You’re not ready, leave it alone “, adds Gradur, without forgetting to swing a pick to another… ” Ahah, after Naps, it’s Dinor that leaves ! “ On the whole his story, he displays his mates

With big scores and big wins, we can say that Naps and Dinor take expensive… Grady seems so unbeatable in FIFA ! Who wants to try to stop him ?

Gradur unbeatable on FIFA ?

Because Gradur seems ready to continue, as many stories prove the point ! Supporting evidence, he shows his dominion over Dinor, Naps and even Naza

It balance especially a small ” rappers let it ! “ that could upset more than one ! Dinor seems ready to take his revenge… and why not imagine a small tournament ?

Gradur looks very sure of himself…. in addition, we have already seen him win in videos Maskey… But he can’t win all the time ! What imagine revanches on FIFA 20 ?

S. Pri Noir was the hot air for a contrast in one-on-one… We may be waiting for the containment ? In any case, Grady starts to take confidence with victories such…

Soon, it will eventually swing small ” no, don’t go back ” at each of its victories. He will have to find a rapper to stop Gradur !

