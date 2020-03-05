Granada v Athletic Bilbao: live streaming free for the Spanish Cup

In the second semi-final of the Copa del Rey Granada, on March 5, he will try to fight back in a duel with Athletic – we evaluated the latest performances of these teams and prepared our forecast.

Granada

For Granada, reaching the final of the Spanish Cup is an opportunity to repeat the historical record of 60 years ago. Nasrid never won the tournament, and only made it to the finals once.

After losing to Athletics in the first match, Granada played the next three fights very disciplined . The Andalusians beat Valladolid (2: 1) and Osasuna (3: 0) in the championship, and in the last round tied with Celta (0: 0). It seems that the team of Diego Penas trained not to miss, because in the upcoming meeting it is very important.

The first duel between Granada and Athletic ended 1-0 in favor of the Basques. The away goal rule in Copa del Rey is valid, so Athletics will be enough to not lose to reach the next round.

Granada took place in the Spanish Cup Hospitalet (3: 2), Tamaraseyte (1: 0), Badalon (3: 1), Badajoz (3: 2) and Valencia (2: 1 )

There are four losses at Granada in this meeting: Kini, Nader Lozano, Alex Martinez and disqualified Roberto Soldado. The participation of Ian Bris Eteka, Janhel Herrera, Dimitri Fulcier, Domingos Duarte and Angel Montoro is in doubt.

Athletic B

Athletic, although it is located in La Liga one line below Granada, the Spanish Cup is definitely a Basque tournament. Athletic won the Copa del Rey as many as 23 times. Most of this tournament was won only by Barcelona. True, the last time Athletic won it back in 1984.

In the last round, Athletic finally interrupted its losing streak in the championship, defeating Villarreal at home (1-0). At the same time, the unbeaten guest series “Athletics” is five official fights.

In the Spanish Cup, Athletic twice went through the penalty shootout. Wards Gaiski Garitano thus defeated the “Tenerife” (3: 3 main time) and “Elche” (1: 1). In other matches of the Copa del Rey, Athletic defeated Intercity (3: 0), Sestao River (4: 0) and knocked out Barcelona (1: 0) on the way to the semifinals.

There are three personnel losses in Athletics: Oscar De Marcos, Asier Villalibre and Dani Garcia.

Statistics

Home win-win series “Granada” has reached five official matches.

The bet “both will score – no” played in four of the last five official matches of the Andalusians.

In seven out of ten past official meetings, Athletics played a bet “total less than 2.5”.

Away “Athletic ” can not win five matches in a row, but in all these fights the Basques scored.

Athletic beat Granada in all four of the last four full-time fights.

In the first round of this championship, the Basques of the house defeated the Nasrid 2-0.

Forecast

“Athletic” perfectly “dries the game.” Less than the Basques missed only the “Real” and “Atletico”. Accordingly, it is hardly worth expecting an effective match. At the same time , Granada should not lose. Athletic often acts according to the situation, and a draw is enough for the Basques to enter the next round. In addition, the Basques play poorly away.

Our forecast – Granada will not lose + total less than 3.5 for 1.78 in 1x BC