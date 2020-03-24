“Grandpa in the funny suit”: a photo of Putin in a respirator laugh network (video)

«Дедушка в смешном комбинезоне»: фото Путина в респираторе насмешило сеть (видео)

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the construction site of the infectious diseases centre in the village of Kommunarka, which is part of Moscow. At the same time Russia continues to grow, the number of cases of coronavirus.

Putin was dressed in a ridiculous protective suit, rassmeshili network users. Some have drawn Parallels with the leader of China XI Jinping, who visited the hospital in Wuhan, with protection only ordinary medical mask.

And the prize for the best cosplay of the year goes to grandpa in a funny jumpsuit!” — written in Twitter opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Some of the comments:

Russia has a remake of the popular series “breaking bad”. Starring Putin. I hope the finale and the fate of the protagonist will not change, “—wrote in his Facebook journalist LIGA.net Yuri Smirnov.

Maria Batterbury

