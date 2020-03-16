Grant Gastin will play the kidnapper of Frank Sinatra Jr.

Star telecomics “the Flash” Grant Gastin approved for the lead role in the dramatic film “Operation Blue Eyes”. The actor will play the kidnapper of the son of singer and actor Frank Sinatra, Barry Keenan. According to the magazine Deadline, the picture Director appointed actor and Director Joe Mantegna.

The action takes place in December 1963, when Sinatra, Jr., 19-year-old, works part-time, performing in restaurants and trying to get out of the shadow of his famous father. A young and ambitious stockbroker Mogul Barry Keenan, burdened ex-wife, child support, a drug-addict mother and their own health problems after a car accident, invents a crazy scheme of kidnapping Sinatra Jr. for ransom. Barry manages to carry out his plan and to 240 thousand dollars, but committed to each other, he and his accomplices error, leading to the arrest of the kidnappers.

In the end, Barry Keenan was sentenced to life imprisonment, but in fact had been in prison only four and a half years, after which he was released.

The story of the kidnapping of Sinatra’s son was already filmed in 2003, Ron underwood took off for the Showtime movie “the Sinatra Kidnapping”, in which the role Keenan were played by David Arquette.

The production of the film “Operation Blue Eyes” will begin in may of this year.