Gratin of broccoli and cauliflower

Gratin with cheese broccoli and cauliflower. Photo: images.unadonna

Gratin is a French dish of vegetables, which adds a special piquancy crust of the cheese and cream.

For the preparation you will need:

Broccoli — 300 g.

Cauliflower — 300 g.

Hard cheese — 200 g

Eggs — 2 PCs.

The cream (fat) — 200 g

Nutmeg — to taste

Black pepper — to taste

Salt — to taste

Preparation:

1. Broccoli and cauliflower rinse in cold water, divide into separate florets and boil them for 10 minutes in lightly salted water.

2. Eggs lightly beat with cream, it is advisable to take the heavy cream, not less than 20% fat, add salt and nutmeg, and 1/3 of grated hard cheese varieties.

3. Cauliflower and broccoli to put in a heatproof baking dish and pour the creamy-egg mixture, sprinkle the remaining grated cheese.

4. Gratin with cheese broccoli and cauliflower need to bake it in a preheated oven at 200 degrees for approximately 30 minutes, during this time, formed Golden brown, serve hot, sprinkled with fresh herbs.