Grazed sheep and weeded the beds: Jamal spoke about his childhood in the Crimea

Singer Jamal quarantined not only organizes concerts online, but also share with fans their memories of childhood and life in the Crimea. The actress was going through old photos and shared them on his page in Instagram.

As you know, Jamal grew up in the Crimea in a small village. The girl helped her parents, she had her own responsibilities, she weeded the beds, picking vegetables and fruits.



“It was a million tasks: sweep the yard, collect stones in the garden, to help parents with the cleaning, and more. At 9 years old I started to feed the sheep. I have 5 sheep that I graze after school.

Later, parents began to cook for travelers who looked into our house and just wanted to feed. Do not be surprised, then, in the Crimea was not yet an abundance of cafes, Shawarma, cheburechnaya. Tourists were looking for places where we could eat. It happened that for lunch and dinner we were going 35-40 campers, and even relatives about 15 people”, — says Jamal, which had then to wash the mountain of dishes.

In addition, Jamal went to school, studied music, participated in contests.

In 14 years she has studied at the school and helped her parents in their cafe, which they discovered near the sea.

“Parents cooked Manty, chebureks, kebabs, and I helped her sister to chop vegetables and… over washing the dishes. I liked to work more, because there was the sea! You could sneak a swim”, — shares his memories of the singer.

When I was in Kiev in the Conservatory, on vacation went to her parents, worked in the summer in the cafe.

“Two and a half months of work have provided me with a winter jacket, boots, scarves and a minimum living wage. But in Kiev, the money was out super fast, but I still wanted to go to the concerts. And there is the dilemma — to buy something tasty to eat or go to the concert? I chose the second” — says Jamal.

To earn, she was ready to take on any job, tried to sing in restaurants. But as they say, patience and hard work did the trick. Jamal became known not only in Ukraine, she brought the second victory on “the Eurovision”.

