Great post 2020: how the need to comply with

Lent begins on March 11. Photo: instagram.com/mymerryjams

Great lent begins right after carnival and ends with Easter. In 2020 it will last 48 days, from March 2 to April 18.

In the Orthodox calendar this post is the most stringent, and is designed to prepare believers for the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, which this year falls on April 28.

LeMonade offers to remember the rules and prohibitions of lent.

Restrictions in food. According to the Church Statute, during this period it is forbidden to use products of animal origin – meat, fish, eggs and milk. The strict fast is kept in the first and last weeks.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays you should stick with shoedini: food is to eat vegetables and fruits, eat bread, drink water and fruit drinks.

On Tuesday and Thursday allowed boiled food without oil.

On Saturdays and Sundays permitted food with vegetable oil.

Eat fish during lent only twice: at the Annunciation (April 7) and palm Sunday (the week before Easter, this year April 21). And on Lazarus Saturday (in 2019 – April 20) you can eat the fish.

In the first four days of Holy week (the last before Easter) navarinou only allowed to eat food without oil. On Good Friday you are to refrain from eating, and then eat only bread and drink water.

Who may not adhere to. There are those categories of people who may not observe lent. These include pregnant women and nursing mothers, children, people with severe chronic diseases, and the military. Elderly people can fast, if it allows health. In any case, those who are going to limit yourself to food, it is better to consult a doctor.

Fasting involves a spiritual cleansing. Photo: instagram.com/pravoslavnamolodbukovyny

What you are not. Lent means not only diet but also cleansing from the temptations of evil and bad thoughts, deliverance from bad habits.

– At this period, should refrain from Smoking and drinking alcohol.

– It is recommended to restrain themselves from physical pleasures, refraining from them.

– In lent not to get married, to party, to visit entertainment.

– Not to swear, to envy, to be angry at anyone, hesitate to act out of greed.

– You can not boast of fasting and to teach others.

Concerning the baptism of children and adults, as the Church says, prohibitions on the Commission of this sacrament during lent there. However, it is better to discuss in advance the date with the priest, because in this period accomplished a lot of worship. In addition, the boy’s parents should remember that the noisy celebrations on the occasion of the baptism all the same suit is not necessary, but if there is a desire to prepare a meal – it should be simple and lean.

What you need to do. In this period you have to daily find time to pray, go to Church (during lent it is necessary at least once to confession and communion), to do good deeds, to help children, the needy, the sick.