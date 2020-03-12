Great post: millet porridge with baked pumpkin and cranberry

Photo: greensnchocolate.com

According to Church regulations, in the days of lent in General should not eat meat, dairy products and eggs. On palm Sunday and the Annunciation of the blessed virgin Mary is allowed to eat fish. Meatless meals can be not only useful but also delicious.

LeMonade offers to try millet porridge with baked pumpkin and cranberry.

Ingredients:

300 g barley grains;

500 g pumpkin;

100 g dried cranberries;

2 tbsp vegetable oil;

2 tsp cinnamon;

1 tbsp brown sugar;

Salt.

Preparation:

Wash the barley grits in a large amount of water, drain on a sieve, pour 1 liter of cold water and leave for 8 hours. Then cook the oatmeal in the water until tender, 20 minutes. Soak the cranberries in 100 milliliters hot water for 10 minutes, then drain in a sieve. Peel skin from pumpkin, cut into cubes with a side of 1-1,5 cm. Put the pumpkin in a refractory form, sprinkle with butter and bake in a preheated 220 °C oven for 10-15 minutes, stirring a couple of times during this time. When the quinoa is ready, add the pumpkin, cranberries, salt, sugar and cinnamon, stir and leave in a warm place, wrapped in a towel for 15 minutes.

