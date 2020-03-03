Great post: salmon with vegetables in the oven

Fish. Photo: pixabay.com

Monday, March 2, the beginning of lent. Meatless meals can be not only useful but also delicious.

Ingredients:

Salmon 1 piece

Onion 1 piece

Carrots 1 piece

Bell pepper 1 PC

Water 100 ml

Vegetable oil 2-3 tbsp

Herbes de Provence 1 depot.

Salt to taste.

Preparation:

Clean the fish and gut it. Portions cut pieces. Well to add salt to the fish pieces and put into a form. Sprinkle dry herbs de Provence. Put the chopped half rings onion slices sliced bell pepper and carrots. Add salt and pour vegetable oil. Add water. Cover with foil and bake in the oven at 180 degrees for 40 minutes. The prepared fish with vegetables, sprinkle with finely chopped green onions. Salmon with vegetables in the oven ready. You can bring to the table.

