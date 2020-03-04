Greece all the forces holding back migrants from their shores

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Греция всеми силами сдерживает мигрантов у своих берегов

The Greek government decided to send warships to the Islands in the Aegean sea to strengthen the protection of national borders against a possible “invasion” of migrants.

It is reported Kaztag.

“Greece has sent warships to strengthen its border because of fears that millions of refugees unable to break it after Turkey opened its border last week”, – stated in the message.

On the border between Turkey and Greece is now going about 75 000 migrants.

The Greek government has sent warships to the Islands in the Aegean sea to strengthen the defense of the land border.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas pointed to the “asymmetric threat” to national security and declared that Athens had decided to strengthen the defense of the borders to the “highest possible level”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article