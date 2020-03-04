Greece all the forces holding back migrants from their shores

The Greek government decided to send warships to the Islands in the Aegean sea to strengthen the protection of national borders against a possible “invasion” of migrants.

“Greece has sent warships to strengthen its border because of fears that millions of refugees unable to break it after Turkey opened its border last week”, – stated in the message.

On the border between Turkey and Greece is now going about 75 000 migrants.

The Greek government has sent warships to the Islands in the Aegean sea to strengthen the defense of the land border.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas pointed to the “asymmetric threat” to national security and declared that Athens had decided to strengthen the defense of the borders to the “highest possible level”.