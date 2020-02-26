Greece recorded the first case of coronavirus COVID-19

In Greece confirmed the country’s first case of infection with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 — ill 38-year-old woman, recently returned from Italy.

About it reports the local edition of Ekathimerini.

A woman living in the port city Thessaloniki in the North of the country.

“The authorities said that the patient, 38 years old, and she recently visited in Northern Italy” — written by local journalists.

The doctors decided to put the woman and her family on a 14-day quarantine.

Recall that the number of Chinese victims of the coronavirus in the Northern regions of Italy has reached 11.

Also the first cases of the coronavirus on February 25 was recorded in Croatia as well as in Algeria.

