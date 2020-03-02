“Green zone” of Baghdad fired missiles

Monday night, March 2, in Iraq close to the Embassy of the United States in Central Baghdad fell several missiles. This is reported by Al Sumaria.

It is known that the missiles fell near the government quarter, where, besides the American Embassy, located diplomatic missions of other countries and government agencies.

Along with the attacks triggered air RAID sirens. According to preliminary reports, the missiles were launched from the Eastern part of Baghdad. Information on destructions and victims did not arrive yet.



Note, the “green zone” in Baghdad − a heavily fortified district in the city center of Iraq are regularly subjected to rocket attacks.