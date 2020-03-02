“Green zone” of Baghdad fired missiles

By Maria Batterburyon in News

"Зеленую зону" Багдада обстреляли ракетами

Monday night, March 2, in Iraq close to the Embassy of the United States in Central Baghdad fell several missiles. This is reported by Al Sumaria.

It is known that the missiles fell near the government quarter, where, besides the American Embassy, located diplomatic missions of other countries and government agencies.

Along with the attacks triggered air RAID sirens. According to preliminary reports, the missiles were launched from the Eastern part of Baghdad. Information on destructions and victims did not arrive yet.
 
Note, the “green zone” in Baghdad − a heavily fortified district in the city center of Iraq are regularly subjected to rocket attacks.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article