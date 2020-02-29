“Greenbacks” was he? The kid caught in the garden pink grasshopper mutant (photos)

Familiar to all the grasshoppers who “sit in the grass, just like the men”, can surprise not only the fact that they, as it turned out, contains large amounts of protein, unsaturated fatty acids, minerals, vitamins and fiber, but also its appearance.

So, some of the grasshoppers can be not only green, but … pink!

One of the more unusual insects with bright pink color found three-year-old boy named Brooks, playing in the backyard of his home in Austin in the United States.

The boy’s mother, Allison Barger, managed to photograph a rare insect.

“Brooks loves bugs, so he reacted as would react to the toy. He spent a lot of time, nice chatting with a grasshopper. We thought nothing of it until I searched the Internet and didn’t realize how rare such”, — Allison Barger.

Pink color in grasshoppers is the result of a genetic mutation called eritrazma. It affects a recessive gene, similar to what causes albinism.

“If you were a predator, feeding on grasshoppers, you would have noticed individuals rose faster than green. Pink grasshoppers can be difficult to live, because they live in a green world” — says Jared Ali, entomologist from University of Delaware.

Most of these testimonies belong to the grasshoppers of the species horse brachypterous (Chorthippus parallelus). In 2017 this pink grasshopper managed to capture the wildlife photographer Richard Taylor.

