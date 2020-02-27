Greenland plans to sell melt water from the glaciers

Greenland. Photo: instagram.com/passiongrandnord

Greenland plans to export water from melting glaciers. The government has already allocated 16 licenses for this activity and got 9 small projects.

First of all, melt water are going to sell to commercial companies, according to Saxon.

Climate change contributes to melting of ice. But it also leads to an increase of water scarcity in the world. The melt water was in Greenland in large quantities for millennia. It is planned that this product will be in demand in the market”, – said the Minister of industry and energy Yess Swann.

According to him, in Greenland still wouldn’t use that water that you want to export. However, before making this decision, assessed the water resources of the country, and whether the melt-water of what you can use for commercial purposes.

As noted by the press, on the island believe that the water from the natural ice is clean and fit for consumption. It can help the most arid regions in the context of global warming. In this regard, it is noted the uniqueness of this product.

